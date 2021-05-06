Application in Skincare Fuelling Demand for Nutricosmetics: Fact .MR

- Detrimental effects of long term use of synthetic cosmetic products have been causing behavior change in consumers in favor of nutricosmetics

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by Fact MR, the global nutricosmetics market is forecast to expand at 5% CAGR over the duration of 2021 to 2031. According to the study, nutricosmetics is gaining popularity among health conscious consumers owing to its organic nature and no side effects. Growth will be considerably high especially in the skincare nutritcosmetics product category.

Skincare benefits of nutricosmetics with regards to prevention of early aging have been attracting consumers from across the world. Emergence of new players and extensive research and development aimed at launching herbal nutritcosmetics products will emerge as a chief growth driver.

According to a study released by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the hair conditioner manufactured by top market players contains high levels of sulphate. Sulphate clogs the pores and dries the scalp. Rising awareness regarding the sulphate free hair care products are encouraging customers to switch to natural cosmetics. This will pave way for entry of nutricosmetics in skincare.

"Booming E-commerce and online retail industries and penetration of clinically approved organic cosmetics in the market are expected to present excellent platform for the nutricosmetics market growth", said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways

Inclination of millennial population towards high quality, organic cosmetic products will hike nutricosmetics sales.

Surge in demand of Vitamin, protein and antioxidants in skincare and cosmetic products will fuel the demand for nutricosmetics in the U.S.

Emerging countries such as India will offer remarkable growth opportunities backed by rising willingness to spend on self-care.

will offer remarkable growth opportunities backed by rising willingness to spend on self-care. Expansion of the cosmetics and skincare sector will drive growth in China .

. The wide range of nutricosmetics applications in medicine and surgical care will propel the market growth.

Prominent Drivers

Adoption of lycopene and pycnogenol in skin care nutricosmetics will accelerate the market demand.

Increasing demand of omega-3 and vitamins nutricosmetics as immunity boosters during COVID-19 will heighten the market growth.

Constant advancement towards sustainable manufacturing methods and developing eco-friendly products will positively affect the nutricosmetics market.

Key Restraints

Limited data regarding the effectiveness of the nutricosmetics hamper the market demand.

High manufacturing cost and lack of sustainability is also restricting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in nutricosmetics market profiled by Fact.MR include E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Company, L'Oreal S.A., Skin side A.G., Croda International Plc, Nutrikosm, Vitabiotics Company, Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, Pfizer Inc., Frutarom Industries Limited, Robinson Pharma Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Cargill Inc.There is consolidation the market due to rising number of local and regional players. The key strategies adopted by the leading players are developing more effective and innovative products to expand their global foothold. They are also employing organic growth strategies like launching new products on a consistent basis.

For instance, Herbalife Nutrition launched a range of collagen powders in Malaysia in 2020 as a part of market expansion strategy.

"Indigo marine collagen powder" was launched by Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition, in 2020, effective for revitalizing the skin.

More Valuable Insights on nutricosmetics market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global in nutricosmetics market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in nutricosmetics market on the basis of Product type (Supplements, beverages and drinks), primary function (Skin Care Nutricosmetics, Hair and Nail Care Nutricosmetics, Weight Management Nutricosmetics, Multifunctional Nutricosmetics) across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factor will be the most crucial for nutricosmetics market?

What is likely to be the future outlook of nutricosmetics market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the nutricosmetics market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in nutricosmetics market?

Which are the leading players operating in nutricosmetics market?

