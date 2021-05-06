Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (TSXV: NBS.P) ("NSC" or the "Company") (formerly, NBS Capital Inc.) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's qualifying transaction ("Qualifying Transaction") as described in its filing statement dated April 20, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening of trading on Friday, May 7, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a "capital pool company" and will begin trading on the TSXV under its new symbol "NSC". For more information on the Qualifying Transaction, please refer to the Filing Statement available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation relating to the Qualifying Transaction. Words such as "might", "will", "should", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "forecast" and similar terminology are used to identify forward looking statements and forward-looking information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking statements and information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Nevada Silver Corporation

Nevada Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. The Corporation also holds a manganese project in Minnesota, USA.



For more information about the Company contact:

Gary Lewis, CEO

(416) 941-8900

gl@electricmetals.com.

