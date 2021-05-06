West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) (the "Company" or "Galenfeha") is pleased to announce that Eminent Auto Group, Inc., a previously announced wholly owned subsidiary of Galenfeha, has acquired 100% interest in The Detail Dudes, LLC.

The Detail Dudes is a full service mobile auto detailer focusing their services in Palm Beach County, Florida. Currently, The Detail Dudes has four mobile units and a 3,000 square feet office and shop facility in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. In addition to auto detailing The Detail Dudes also provides detail services to boats, yachts, business and residential locations. Services can be booked on-line at www.detail-dude.com or by calling (561) 779-3833.

The Detail Dudes had just under $500,000 in sales for 2020 and is on track to grow to $750,000 - $800,000 for this fiscal year 2021. Earnings are projected to be marginal as The Detail Dudes will be investing heavily in additional tooling and vehicles to meet the continued demand for its products and services. Additionally, information about The Detail Dudes, LLC can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheDetailDude or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/detaildude/.

As a direct result of the acquisition of The Detail Dudes, Ryan Daniello has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer of the Eminent Auto Group, Inc. Mr. Daniello has been in the Detailing industry for over 10 years and has a genuine passion for the profession. Mr. Daniello has a number of awards from the Palm Beach Post including "Palm Beach County's Best Person of the Year 2019" and "Palm Beach County's Best Car Wash 2019 & 2020". The Galenfeha families of Companies are happy and fortunate to have Mr. Daniello on board.

Contact:

Galenfeha, Inc.

817-945-6448

info@galenfeha.com

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83099