SuperLenny.com soon to launch in Ukraine

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperLenny.com, an online casino and betting portal, is soon launching in Ukraine. SuperLenny.com is excited to start servicing the russian speaking population of Ukraine with high quality guides and articles, as well as in-depth reviews of online casinos and online betting sites.

SuperLenny believes that the Ukrainian online casino industry is still in its early stages, and more has yet to come. By getting the foot in the door earlier rather than later, the SuperLenny-team aims to establish itself as a serious contender in the online gambling market in Ukraine.

The launch of the Ukraine market version, will be the ninth market for SuperLenny.com Already, the site is available for users in the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Taiwan, India, and Germany. As the site was originally operating its own casino, and later converted to a player advice portal, it benefits from a strong and trusted brand name in its core markets. With its 44 million population, it is the 35th largest country in the world, Ukraine will be the second largest market for SuperLenny after India with its 1,4 billion population.

Our casino experts are here for you

SuperLenny's speciality is within the realm of online casinos. As one of the leading online casino reviewers in the world, SuperLenny.com is taking its role in the igaming economy seriously. SuperLenny believes in fair and balanced reviews, and aims to continue upholding the high standards it holds true in other markets when launching in Ukraine.

The Ukranian population can benefit from multiple online casino offers, but like in every other market, there are good and bad offers. SuperLenny.com helps users sort out the good from the bad, and does this for free. The business model is built up around online advertising, giving the site and its team a vested interest in gaining the trust and loyalty of its users.

SuperLenny to cover Ukrainian sports

After the launch of SuperLenny Ukraine, the editorial team aims to provide the best content for sports betting in Ukraine. Betting on football is by far the most popular among Ukranian punters, but betting on basketball and betting on ice hockey are also strong contenders. SuperLenny.com will also serve ukrainian bettors looking to bet on bowling, cricket, and rugby with the best and freshest guides and offers.

SuperLenny.com leverages its team of local market experts to win the hearts and minds of online betting enthusiasts all over the world already, and the goal is not smaller for the Ukrainian market version of the online gambling portal. Through optimized acquisition funnels, and a steady stream of quality content, ukranian punters will be wooed into becoming SuperLenny loyalists, like thousands before them.

Where next?

And where is the next destination for SuperLenny? No one knows as of now, and only time will tell who are lucky enough to get access to their own localized version of SuperLenny.com There are however multiple candidates. As more and more countries decides to legalize and provide a legal framework for online gambling companies, more and more markets become stable and mature enough to support online gambling portals such as SuperLenny.com.

