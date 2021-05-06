Buyer Equinor could be in for a pleasant surprise - its assessment Wento boasts a 1 GW solar project pipeline in the nation significantly under-reports the 1.6 GW claimed by private equity fund seller Enterprise Investors.Norwegian state energy company Equinor yesterday purchased Polish renewables developer Wento in a deal described by the purchaser as worth "€91 million in enterprise value, before customary net cash adjustments" and by the private equity firm seller as a "€100 million transaction." The solar and wind developer has, according to previous owners Enterprise Investors, secured contracts-for-difference ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...