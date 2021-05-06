KBC Groep: KBC Group: dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION
KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com
DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Communication of 6 May 2021 at 18:00
The Annual General Meeting of 6 May 2021 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 0,44 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2020 (0,31 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).
Relevant dates are:
- ex-coupon date: 17 May 2021
- record date: 18 May 2021
- pay date: 19 May 2021
