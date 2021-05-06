Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
WKN: 854943 ISIN: BE0003565737 
06.05.2021 | 18:05
KBC Groep: KBC Group: dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)
www.kbc.com

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 6 May 2021 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 6 May 2021 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 0,44 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2020 (0,31 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).

Relevant dates are:

  • ex-coupon date: 17 May 2021
  • record date: 18 May 2021
  • pay date: 19 May 2021


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
