TESSI: Tessi reports Q1 2021 turnover of EUR 115.7m

€m 2021 20201 Change Change

(proforma)2 Turnover 115.7 108.3 +6.8% +5.9%

1 2020 data excludes the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January 2021 press release).

2 Calculated by including turnover generated by Proformation in 2020 before its consolidation in the Group from Q1 2021 (see 9 March 2021 press release).



Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted Q1 2021 consolidated turnover of €115.7 million (up 6.8%), including €2.3 million of turnover from newly consolidated Proformation after Tessi purchased a majority stake in the company in February 2021. On a proforma basis², turnover was up 5.9%, bolstered by thriving business and a favourable comparison with 2020 due to the impact of lockdown from mid-March onwards.



Guidance

The first quarter has confirmed the Group's roadmap aimed at pursuing the company's development.





About TESSI

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).



