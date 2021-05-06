Anzeige
WKN: 501757 ISIN: US6074091090 Ticker-Symbol: MKY 
06.05.21
16:21 Uhr
7,100 Euro
-0,050
-0,70 %
Dow Jones News
06.05.2021 | 18:31
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 
06-May-2021 / 19:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Information on a transaction under the MTS share buyback programme 
Moscow, 6 May 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian 
investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance S.A. has sold 7,457,468 shares of PJSC 
MTS (hereinafter, "MTS") in the form of American depository shares to a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTS, LLC Bastion 
(the "Purchaser"), as part of MTS share buyback programme in the amount up to RUB 15 billion announced by MTS in March 
2021 (the "Programme"). The amount of the transaction is approximately RUB 2,368 mln. 
In accordance with the terms of the Programme and the agreement between Sistema PJSFC, Sistema Finance S.A., Sistema 
Telecom Assets LLC and the Purchaser, the number of MTS shares to be transferred by Sistema Finance S.A. in this 
transaction was calculated based on the number of ordinary shares and American depositary shares of MTS purchased by 
the Purchaser from the third parties in April 2021 pro-rata to Sistema Group's effective equity stake in MTS. As a 
result of the transaction Sistema Group's effective stake in MTS amounted to 50.0195%. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com. 
*** 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolay Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 103559 
EQS News ID:  1193627 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193627&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
