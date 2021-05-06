Regulatory News:

2021 marks the start of a new phase with Mercialys' (Paris:MERY) CSR strategy, targeting significant and tangible improvements in the environmental, social and societal impacts of its activities. With its renewed ambition, the Company is today unveiling "4 Fair Impacts for 2030", marking the acceleration of its commitment to supporting the socio-ecological transition.

Building on the last five years, and in light of the experience gained, Mercialys has objectively assessed the first phase of its CSR strategy. With maturity and realism, liaising directly with over 900 stakeholders (including employees, financial partners, shareholders, customers, suppliers, local authorities and non-profits), the Company has identified four new core stakes for this decade:

Building a carbon neutral future by advocating the rationalized use of resources; Promoting more responsible retail by jointly building more sustainable retail and living spaces with tenants; Engaging as a major partner for regional development by positioning assets at the heart of communities, like springboards for local economic and community life; Being a committed employer by developing employees' ethical engagement and providing opportunities for fulfilling careers.

Each of these commitments is broken down into goals, supported by a concrete, operational roadmap. These goals, reduced to 13, are primarily quantitative and help ensure the clarity of Mercialys' commitments, as well as the effective management and objective assessment of its performance.

To achieve these goals, Mercialys will harness various drivers for action, such as reducing energy consumption, moving forward with the transition to the use of decarbonized energies, building close cooperation with its retailers, deploying first-mile and last-mile delivery solutions, and strengthening relations with providers and suppliers.

In addition, the Company has chosen to further consolidate its CSR governance with a view to incorporating it even more closely into both its strategy and its day-to-day operations. Each one of the four commitments will be sponsored by a Management Committee member, and Ms Stéphanie Bensimon, independent director, has been appointed as the director in charge of CSR within the Board of Directors. Lastly, to ensure the best alignment of interests, Mercialys will continue to include quantitative CSR criteria in the variable compensation for all of its employees and corporate officers.

For reference, Mercialys initially structured its CSR approach in 2015 with a five-year strategy, MERY'21. Since then, its actions and performance levels have received regular recognition in the various market-leading sustainability awards and rankings: Gold status in the EPRA sBPR Awards and GRESB* Green Star status since 2017, member of the CDP** A List and Oekom Prime status since 2018, and first place in its category in the 2020 rankings drawn up by Gaïa Rating.

"With 4 Fair Impacts for 2030, Mercialys is setting out its CSR ambition for the short, medium and long term, and stands out through a pragmatic, operational approach, integrated directly into its activities. The commitment shown by everyone, within the company, and our collective responsibility will contribute to the achievement of the goals mapped out, making it possible to respond to planetary and global challenges."

Vincent Ravat, Mercialys' Chief Executive Officer

* Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB): international benchmark that assesses the CSR policies and performances of real estate companies each year.

** Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP): international non-profit organization which studies each year the impact of major listed companies on CO2 emissions and climate change.

