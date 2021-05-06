Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
WKN: 866671 ISIN: CA0977512007 
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all candidates in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual meeting of shareholders held virtually earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors
Following a vote, each of the following 12 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

CandidatesVotes for% forAbstentions% of abstentions
Pierre Beaudoin2,955,547,338
98.59%
42,310,815
1.41%
Joanne Bissonnette2,964,372,425
98.88%
33,485,719
1.12%
Charles Bombardier2,961,126,989
98.77%
36,731,164
1.23%
Diane Fontaine2,964,113,432
98.87%
33,744,711
1.13%
Diane Giard2,940,900,573
98.10%
56,957,570
1.90%
Anthony R. Graham2,941,707,630
98.13%
56,150,513
1.87%
August W. Henningsen2,975,687,105
99.26%
22,171,038
0.74%
Melinda Rogers-Hixon2,988,318,594
99.68%
9,539,559
0.32%
Éric Martel2,971,380,638
99.12%
26,477,505
0.88%
Douglas R. Oberhelman2,929,308,153
97.71%
68,550,000
2.29%
Eric Sprunk2,988,388,222
99.68%
9,469,931
0.32%
Antony N. Tyler2,935,873,967
97.93%
61,984,176
2.07%

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of approximately 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.comor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Francis Richer de La Flèche
Vice President, Financial Planning
and Investor Relations
Bombardier
+514 855 5001 x13228
Anna Cristofaro
Manager
Communications
Bombardier
+514 855 8678

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
