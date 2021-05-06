

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EOG Resources (EOG) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $677 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $10 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, EOG Resources reported adjusted earnings of $946 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.8% to $3.69 billion from $4.72 billion last year.



EOG Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $946 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $3.69 Bln vs. $4.72 Bln last year.



