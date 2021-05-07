The Board of Directors warmly thanks Dr. Philippe Pouletty, Managing Director of Truffle Capital, for his exceptional contribution to the development of the CARMAT project, and proposes the appointment of three new directors, Florent Battistella, David Coti and John B. Hernandez.

Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to fulfill an unmet medical need by providing a therapeutic alternative to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, announced today the reorganization of its governance with the proposed appointment of Florent Battistella, David Coti and John B. Hernandez as directors. These appointments will be submitted for approval at the upcoming General Meeting of CARMAT at May 12, 2021.

Jean-Pierre Garnier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Following the CE mark and in the context of the new industrialization and commercialization phase of the total artificial heart, which leads us to rotate the directors on the Board, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Hernandez, Mr. Coti and Mr. Battistella to the CARMAT Board of Directors. Their expertise and experience, both commercial and industrial, will be very useful in this new strategic phase of the Company, particularly with the launch of our Aeson prosthesis on the European market. On behalf of CARMAT's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Philippe Pouletty, the co-founder of CARMAT, for his many contributions, particularly the decisive help he provided during difficult times in the early existence of the Company. Without his passion for this ambitious and complex project, the CARMAT artificial heart would not have become a reality today."

Dr. Philippe Pouletty, Managing Director of Truffle Capital, concludes: "We are very proud to have founded CARMAT with Airbus and Prof. Alain Carpentier and to have supported the Company during thirteen exciting years."

Florent Battistella

Florent Battistella, 60, is a graduate engineer from INSA Toulouse and holds a PhD in solid state physics from Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse. From 1983 to 1988, he held research positions at the CNRS in France and at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. From 1988 to 2004, he worked in production at IBM (semiconductor manufacturing), then in the automotive sector at Valéo, and finally at Solectron (electronics manufacturing) where he was Vice President Operations, in charge of 9 European sites. From 2004 to 2011, he was Vice-CEO, then Chief Operating Officer and finally CEO of emerging countries at Converteam, a company under LBO acquired by General Electric in 2011. He then founded Nisima, a holding company, which holds stakes in various firms, notably in the naval and aeronautical sectors.

David Coti

David Coti, 38, holds a double degree in international business (ESSEC International and Plekhanov University in Moscow). He started his career in the 2000s by creating a distribution company in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States). As an investor particularly interested in emerging markets, life sciences, biotechnologies and "clean technologies", he has been managing since 2015 various family offices, including those of the Gaspard family (Bratya SPRL and Corely SPRL), owner of the Lyreco group. He is also, since 2016, Vice President Marketing of TBR, a company specialised in digital marketing. Finally, he is a member of the governance committee of Investir &+, an investment structure that supports the growth of entrepreneurs developing projects with a strong social or environmental impact.

John B. Hernandez

John B. Hernandez, 54, is currently Clinical Director and Head of Clinical Research and Medical-Economic Affairs at Google. Previously, he served from 2016 to 2018 as Head of Medical-Economic Affairs and Market Access at Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences). John B. Hernandez holds a B.A. in political science from the University of Chapel Hill (North Carolina), and an M.A. and Ph.D. in health policy from Pardee RAND Graduate School (California). Before joining Google in 2016, he served in executive roles at major medical device companies including Boston Scientific where he served as Vice President of Clinical Research and Vice President of Health Economics and Outcomes Research from 2001 through 2010 and Abbott Vascular where he served as Vice President of Health Economics and Outcomes Research from 2010 through 2016. Previously, he was a health services researcher at the RAND Corporation, a consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, and Director of e-Clinical at Quintiles (now IQVIA).

The Board of Directors acknowledged the resignation of Truffle Capital, of which Dr. Philippe Pouletty was the permanent representative, from his position as Director of CARMAT.

The Board of Directors of the Company expresses its warmest thanks to Dr. Pouletty for his contribution and involvement in the work of the Board of Directors during his term of office, in particular as Chairman of the Recruitment and Remuneration Committee.

About CARMAT: the world's most advanced total artificial heart

A credible response to end-stage heart failure: CARMAT aims to eventually provide a response to a major public health issue associated with heart disease, the world's leading cause of death: chronic and acute heart failure. By pursuing the development of its total artificial heart, Aeson, composed of the implantable bioprosthesis and its portable external power supply system to which it is continuously connected, CARMAT intends to overcome the well-known shortfall in heart transplants for the tens of thousands of people suffering from irreversible end-stage heart failure, the most seriously affected of the 20 million patients with this progressive disease in Europe and the United States.

The result of combining two types of unique expertise: the medical expertise of Professor Carpentier, known throughout the world for inventing Carpentier-Edwards heart valves, which are the most used in the world, and the technological expertise of Airbus Group, world aerospace leader.

The first physiologic heart replacement therapy: given the use of highly biocompatible materials, its unique self-regulation system and its pulsatile nature, the CARMAT total artificial heart could, assuming a successful clinical development, potentially save the lives of thousands of patients each year with no risk of rejection and with an enhanced quality of life.

A project leader acknowledged at a European level: with the backing of the European Commission, CARMAT has been granted the largest subsidy ever given to an SME by Bpifrance; a total of €33 million.

Strongly committed, prestigious founders and shareholders: Matra Défense SAS (subsidiary of the Airbus Group), Professor Alain Carpentier, the Centre Chirurgical Marie Lannelongue, Truffle Capital, a leading European venture capital firm, ALIAD (Air Liquide's venture capital investor), CorNovum (an investment holding company held 50-50 by Bpifrance and the French State), the family offices of Pierre Bastid (Lohas), of Dr. Antonino Ligresti (Santé Holdings S.R.L.), of the Gaspard family (Corely Belgium SPRL and Bratya SPRL) and of M. Pierre-Edouard Stérin (BAD 21 SPRL), Groupe Therabel as well as the thousands of institutional and individual shareholders who have placed their trust in CARMAT.

Aeson is an active implantable medical device commercially available in Europe ONLY, CARMAT SA., CE0344. The Aeson TAH is intended to replace ventricles of native heart and is indicated as a bridge to transplant in patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (INTERMACS classes 1-4) who are not amenable to maximal medical therapy or LVAD and are likely to undergo heart transplant in the 180 days following device implantation. The decision to implant and the surgical procedure must be executed by Health Care professionals trained by the manufacturer. Carefully read the documentation (clinician manual, patient manual alarm booklet) for characteristics and information necessary for patient selection and good use (contraindications, precautions, side effects).

