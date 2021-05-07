PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech first quarter 2021 interim results

Oslo (Norway), 7 May 2021 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a cancer focused biopharmaceutical company, today announces its interim Q1 2021 results. Please find enclosed the report and presentation.



Highlights

fimaChem

*Increased screening and enrolment to RELEASE in Q1 after implementation of the amended protocol and the opening of Asian sites. The full effect of these initiatives is not expected until the Covid-19 situation improves further

*The first US patient was enrolled in the RELEASE study in April

*Continued focus on enrolment of patients into the RELEASE study, with the emphasis going forward being on regular trial management, including performance evaluation and replacement of underperforming sites

*The expected timeline for the planned interim analysis remains in the range from 2H 2022 to 1H 2023

fimaVacc

*Successful Phase I vaccination proof of concept study published in the high impact immunology journal, Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrating that fimaVacc enhances the immune response to peptide- and protein-based vaccines in healthy volunteers. The focus going forward is utilising the Phase I results in partnering efforts and planning for clinical proof-of-concept in a disease setting

fimaNAc

*Encouraging data on enhanced delivery of mRNA for various medical applications was presented at the UK based 12th Annual RNA Therapeutics Virtual Conference in February 2021

*In May 2021, PCI Biotech entered into an extensive research collaboration with the South Korean company OliX Pharmaceuticals, a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics

Per Walday, CEO of PCI Biotech, comments: "We have seen a good increase in patient screening and enrolment into the RELEASE study in Q1 2021, which is encouraging and supports the relevance of our study optimisation efforts. We expect to see the full force of these modifications when the healthcare systems are no longer afflicted by the pandemic. The situation has been difficult in the US, but an increase in activity during Q1 resulted in the first patient being enrolled in April. We are now fully focused on optimal study performance and progress, with the attention to site performance and management of study specific risks. For fimaVacc, we were pleased to see the successful proof-of-concept study published in the high impact immunology journal, Frontiers in Immunology. The focus going forward is utilising these results in partnering efforts and planning for clinical proof-of-concept in a disease setting. We were proud to present the strong collaborative fimaNAc data at a relevant international conference in February. We will be using these results to draw further attention and interest among relevant players within nucleic acid therapeutics. The broad and exciting collaboration recently announced with OliX Pharmaceuticals in South Korea signifies the strengths of our data and we look forward to exploring synergies between our technologies."

***

The interim report and the presentation will also be available on www.newsweb.no and on the company's webpage, www.pcibiotech.com from 07:00am (CEST) on 7 May 2021.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company's lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

