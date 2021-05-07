Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc ("Gyroscope"), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye, today announced it has postponed plans for its initial public offering.

"In light of market conditions, we have decided to postpone our planned initial public offering," said Khurem Farooq, Chief Executive Officer. "Based on the positive feedback we have received from institutional investors on the strength of our science and investigational gene therapies, we believe it's in the best interest of our existing shareholders and employees to execute our IPO in more favorable market conditions. In the meantime, we are continuing to advance our clinical program for our investigational gene therapy, GT005, as well as our earlier stage pipeline."

About Gyroscope: Vision for Life

Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapy beyond rare disease to treat diseases of the eye that cause vision loss and blindness. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. GT005 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of people with GA.

Supported by leading life sciences investors, Gyroscope has built a global organisation combining discovery, research, drug development, a manufacturing platform and surgical delivery capabilities. Headquartered in London with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness.

