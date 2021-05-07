Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

MEIKLES LIMITED

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcement published on 15 April 2021, shareholders are advised that Meikles Limited Board of Directors has determined to unbundle from the Company and list separately on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange the Company's agricultural processing business, Tanganda Tea Company Limited, subject to shareholders' approval.

Shareholders and members of the investing public are advised to exercise caution and consult their professional advisors before dealing in the Company's shares until the full details of the transaction are announced or upon withdrawal of this cautionary.

By Order of the Board

T. Mpofu

Company Secretary

7 May 2021