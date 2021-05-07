A new report shows that decentralized PV installations in some parts of India are poorly designed to cope with future climate risks. The researchers outline policy and design considerations for more resilient structures.From pv magazine India Climate change affects the technical, operational, and financial specifications of projects. However, a new study by World Resources Institute shows that decentralized solar installations in India's energy-scarce states are poorly designed for climate resilience. The researchers analyzed 14 decentralized solar energy systems (standalone or minigrid-sized ...

