The Australian Energy Council's quarterly solar report points to something getting bigger in the solar industry that isn't just about large-format modules - average PV system sizes are getting bigger in Australia.From pv magazine Australia As few would disagree, large-format modules are the talk of the solar industry at the moment and many are asking whether bigger is necessarily better. However, there is one thing that is getting bigger in Australian solar that few would complain about, and that is the size of small-scale systems themselves. According to the Australian Energy Council's (AEC) ...

