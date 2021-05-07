Anzeige
Freitag, 07.05.2021
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
07.05.2021 | 08:16
Good start to the year

Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FIRST QUARTER 2021

  • Sales grew 8.8% to EUR 203.6 million, organic growth amounted to 2.0% and acquired growth contributed 6.9%.
  • Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 14.0 million, an increase of 12.9% compared to last year.
  • Operating profit amounted to EUR 11.9 million (10.5).
  • Polygon acquired SMD and RecoSan in Germany and Air Armor Services in France.
  • The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the first quarter of 2021 remained limited for the Group.
  • Polygon has in April signed agreement to acquire Kaph Entreprenør AS ("Kaph") in Norway and in early May Danotec in Finland.

The majority owner of Polygon Group, Triton Fund III, has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives for the investment in Polygon.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 7th of May 2021. For participation in investor's call at 11.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

