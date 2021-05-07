Good start to the year

Polygon AB (publ) - Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2021

FIRST QUARTER 2021

Sales grew 8.8% to EUR 203.6 million , organic growth amounted to 2.0% and acquired growth contributed 6.9%.

Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 14.0 million , an increase of 12.9% compared to last year.

Operating profit amounted to EUR 11.9 million (10.5).

Polygon acquired SMD and RecoSan in Germany and Air Armor Services in France .

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the first quarter of 2021 remained limited for the Group.

Polygon has in April signed agreement to acquire Kaph Entreprenør AS ("Kaph") in Norway and in early May Danotec in Finland .

The majority owner of Polygon Group, Triton Fund III, has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives for the investment in Polygon.

