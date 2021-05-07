Norway's Glint Solar and the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute have developed an algorithm that is able to automatically calculate wave heights and wind directions at potential locations for floating PV arrays. It considers the geometry of the water surface as well as 40 years of data on wind conditions.The Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) and Norway-based technology company Glint Solar have jointly developed a technique for the assessment of wind and wave conditions at locations where floating PV arrays have to be deployed. "We have made a model that uses satellite-derived wind data and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...