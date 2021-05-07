Riksgälden: Deficit for Swedish central government in April 2021

Deficitfor Swedish central government in April2021

Swedish central government payments resulted in a deficitof SEK 16.9 billion inApril. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficitof SEK 24.9 billion.Central government tax income were slightly higher than expected, while the Debt Office's net lending was lower.

The primary balance was SEK 5.4 billion higher than the forecast. This was mainly due to tax income being approximately SEK 4 billion higher than calculated.

The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 3.5 billion lower than forecasted. This is explained by higher deposits by a number of government agencies.

Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.8 billion higher than the forecast.

For the twelve-month period up to the end of April 2021, central government payments resulted in a deficit of SEK 148.1 billion.

Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 226 billion at the end of April.

The outcome for May 2021 will be published on June 7 at 9.30 a.m.

New forecasts for 2021 and 2022 will be published on May 27 at 9.30 a.m.

Contact

Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 47 01

Budget balance and central government net borrowing requirement1

(SEK million) Outcome April Forecast April Deviation April Acc. Dev2 Outcome 12-month Budget balance -16 902 -24 874 7 972 33 472 -148 106 Net borrowing requirement1 16 902 24 874 -7 972 -33 472 148 106 Primary balance3 22 891 28 247 -5 355 -26 517 157 316 Net lending to agencies etc.4 -5 480 -2 019 -3 461 -9 569 -19 225 Interest payments on central government debt -510 -1 354 844 2 614 10 014 - Interest on loans in SEK -525 -1 430 905 1 446 13 435 - Interest on loans in foreign currency -49 -50 2 -44 -701 - Realised currency gains and losses 64 127 -63 1 212 -2 719 1 The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with opposite sign. 2 Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast. 3 Net of the state's primary expenditure and income. 4 The net of government agencies etc. deposits and loans in the state's internal bank. The net lending includes both current government operations and temporary occurrences which can be decided on short notice. The net lending affects the net borrowing requirement and central government debt, but are not covered by the Central government expenditure ceiling.



More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt.

The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is included in the official statistics of Sweden.

The Debt Office published their latest forecast on the Swedish economy and central government borrowing on 24 February: Forecast and analysis 2021:1

Attachment