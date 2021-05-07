DJ Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVB LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 138.9785 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 209378 CODE: SGVB LN ISIN: LU1081771369 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVB LN Sequence No.: 103610 EQS News ID: 1193793 End of Announcement EQS News Service

