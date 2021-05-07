DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EPAB LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 06-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.789 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25463918 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 103720 EQS News ID: 1193903 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)