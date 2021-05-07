Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of shares
Number of theoretical
Number of actual
30 April 2021
9,893,463
14,872,925
14,866,378
(*) The share capital of the Company is divided into 9,891,447 common shares, 1,349 Class B preference shares and 667 Class C preference shares. Class B and Class C preference shares do not carry any voting rights.
(**) Without treasury shares which do not carry any voting rights.
PIERRE ET VACANCES
Société anonyme au capital de 98 934 630
Siège social: L'Artois 11 rue de Cambrai 75947 Paris Cedex 19
316 580 869 R.C.S. Paris
