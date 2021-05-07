Anzeige
Relay Medical: 60-fache Geschwindigkeit erledigt eine unlösbare Aufgabe mit links!
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 
Tradegate
07.05.21
11:03 Uhr
0,860 Euro
+0,005
+0,58 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8350,87012:01
0,8400,86012:15
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, May 7

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Schroders Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London Wall, Barbican

Country of registered office (if applicable)

England

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-May-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

05-May-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached12.0650000.00000012.065000147391119
Position of previous notification (if applicable)12.1960000.00000012.196000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB000345217314739111912.065000
Sub Total 8.A14739111912.065000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of voting rights% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Schroders Plc0.000000
Schroder Administration Limited0.000000
Schroder International Holdings Limited0.000000
Schroder Investment Management Limited11.90300011.903000
Schroders plc0.000000
Schroder Administration Limited0.000000
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited0.000000
Schroder & Co. Limited0.000000
Schroders plc0.000000
Schroder Administration Limited0.000000
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited0.000000
Schroders (C.I.) Limited0.000000
Schroders plc0.000000
Schroder Administration Limited0.000000
Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited0.000000
Schroder Wealth Management (US) Limited0.000000

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

This disclosure is being made due to a legal entity, Schroder Investment Management Limited, crossing below the 12% threshold

12. Date of Completion

05-May-2021

13. Place Of Completion

London

The information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DGTR") 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.3

Enquiries:

Seema Kamboj, Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 7583 675724

