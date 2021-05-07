Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
3. monitor
a) Name4 468 SPAC I SE
b) LEI5 LEI 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98
Details of the transaction(s):
4. place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a) instrument, type of instrument6 shares (unlisted class B Shares)
Identification code7 N/A the Class B Shares do not have an ISIN as they are not listed
b) Nature of the transaction8 subscription to a capital increase
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10 249 500
N/A N/A
d) - Price11 EUR 39 920
e) Date of the transaction12 20210416 04:32 pm UTC
f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue
Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
a) instrument, type of instrument6 financial instrument linked to shares (Class B Warrants) Identification code7 N/A the Class B Warrants do not have an ISIN as they are not listed
b) Nature of the transaction8 subscription upon issuancee
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume10 212 907
N/A N/A
d) - Price11 EUR 319 360.5
e) Date of the transaction12 20210416 04:32 pm UTC
f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue
Date and signature
05-05-2021
1
