Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name1 Maret II GmbH

Reason for the notification



PCA with Johannes Maret

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

3. monitor

a) Name4 468 SPAC I SE

b) LEI5 LEI 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98

Details of the transaction(s):

Description of the financial

a) instrument, type of instrument6 shares (unlisted class B Shares)

Identification code7 N/A the Class B Shares do not have an ISIN as they are not listed

b) Nature of the transaction8 subscription to a capital increase

- Aggregated volume10 249 500

d) - Price11 EUR 39 920

e) Date of the transaction12 20210416 04:32 pm UTC

f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue

Details of the transaction(s):

Description of the financial

a) instrument, type of instrument6 financial instrument linked to shares (Class B Warrants) Identification code7 N/A the Class B Warrants do not have an ISIN as they are not listed

b) Nature of the transaction8 subscription upon issuancee

- Aggregated volume10 212 907

d) - Price11 EUR 319 360.5

e) Date of the transaction12 20210416 04:32 pm UTC

f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue

05-05-2021

