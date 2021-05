468 SPAC I SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name1 468 SPAC Sponsors GmbH & Co. KG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status2 PCA with Kudlich Alexander, Ludwig Ensthaler, Florian Leibert b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name4 468 SPAC I SE b) LEI5 LEI 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 shares (unlisted class B Shares) Identification code7 N/A the Class B Shares do not have an ISIN as they are not listed b) Nature of the transaction8 disposal c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 1 013 000 - Price11 EUR 162 080 e) Date of the transaction12 2021-04-16 04:32 f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6 financial instrument linked to shares (Class B Warrants) Identification code7 N/A the Class B Warrants do not have an ISIN as they are not listed b) Nature of the transaction8 subscription upon issuancee c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume10 5 535 572 - Price11 EUR 8 303 358 e) Date of the transaction12 2021-04-16 04:32 UTC f) Place of transaction13 outside a trading venue Date and signature 05-05-2021

