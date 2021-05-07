Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 7
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 06-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|194.57p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|195.66p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP12.09m
|Net borrowing level:
|2%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 06-May-2021
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|75.20p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.20p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP27.47m
|Net borrowing level:
|15%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
