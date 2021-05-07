

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined in March, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Manufacturing output declined a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent month-on-month in March, after a 4.7 percent growth in February.



On an annual basis, manufacturing output increased 1.7 percent in March, after a 42.8 percent growth in the previous month.



Industrial production fell 2.0 monthly in March, after a 4.2 percent rose in the previous month.



Industrial production gained 2.3 percent year-on-year in March, after a 40.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 13.2 percent monthly in March and fell 9.8 percent from a year ago.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 17.0 percent yearly in March and contracted 10.9 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

