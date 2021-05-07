Ludgate Funding Plc - Notice of Results of Meeting

LUDGATE FUNDING PLC

(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registered number 5950192)

(the Issuer)

NOTICE OF RESULTS OF MEETINGS

to the holders of those of the:

£308,000,000 Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0353588386)

€54,600,000 Class A2b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0353589608)

€29,100,000 Class Bb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0353591505)

€19,000,000 Class Cb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0353594434)

£8,000,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0353595597)

£5,000,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0353600348)

Series Residual due January 2061 (ISIN: XS0354167065)

(the Notes, and the holders thereof, the Noteholders)

On 5 May 2021, the Issuer convened separate meetings of the Noteholders of each Class of Notes to consider a proposal to amend the Terms and Conditions of the Notes (the Noteholder Proposal).The meetings of the Noteholders (the Meetings) were held and the Issuer now announces the results of the Meetings.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the notices of Meetings dated 13 April 2021.

Details of the Notes Outstanding Principal Amount Outcome of Meeting £308,000,000 Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 Extraordinary Resolution Not Passed €54,600,000 Class A2b Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 Meeting not quorate €29,100,000 Class Bb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 Meeting not quorate €19,000,000 Class Cb Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 Extraordinary Resolution Passed £8,000,000 Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due January 2061 Extraordinary Resolution Passed £5,000,000 Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes January 2061 Extraordinary Resolution Passed Series Residual XS0354167065 Extraordinary Resolution Passed

Meeting of the Noteholders

The Meetings were held 5 May and NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that, as a result of the Extraordinary Resolution not being passed at the Meeting of the Class A1 Noteholders, the modifications to the Terms and Conditions of the Notes described in the notices of the Meetings will not be implemented. The Issuer has determined that the Meetings of the holders of the Class A2b and Bb Notes, which were not quorate, should be cancelled and that the proposals put to the holders of the Class A2b and Bb Notes should be withdrawn as a result of the outcome of the other Meetings.

This Notice is given by

LUDGATE FUNDING PLC

Dated 7 May 2021