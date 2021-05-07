

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - 47325 new coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, taking the national total to 33,369,192. The weekly average of daily infection is 45081.



818 new deaths were reported on the same day. With this, the COVID death toll in the U.S. increased to 594,006, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 693.



122 deaths were reported from Michigan, while Florida reported the highest number of cases - 4,504.



A total of 26,105,411 people have so far recovered from coronavirus infection in the country.



Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra announced that nearly 940,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance through Healthcare.gov as a result of the Biden administration's special enrollment period for the COVID-19 public health emergency.



Until August 15, consumers who want to enroll in coverage, compare plan offerings, or see if they qualify for more affordable premiums can visit Healthcare.gov to view 2021 plans and prices, and enroll in a plan that best meets their needs.



Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a media briefing aboard Air Force One that the Biden administration has reached its goal of reopening the majority of K-through-8 schools in the country ahead of schedule.



Data from the National Center for Education Statistics show that in March, 54 percent of K-through-8 schools were open for full time, in-person learning, and 88 percent were open for either full time, in-person, and/or hybrid learning.



'Both the President and Secretary (Miguel) Cardona are encouraged by this important progress, but the administration will not rest until 100 percent of schools are safely open for full time, in-person learning to all students', she told reporters.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said more than 3 million vaccine shots were administered to the Department Of Defense personnel. More than 550,000 service members and more than 644,000 civilians, contractors and beneficiaries at home and overseas were fully vaccinated so far, he said at a Pentagon news conference.



Meanwhile, India hit an all-time high of 414,188 Covid-19 cases in a single day, and reported its highest-ever daily death toll - 3915 - on Thursday as the nation continues to battle a second wave. This is the 10th consecutive day that the daily number of COVID fatalities is crossing 3,000.



Australia has eased its controversial entry ban for people coming from India. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that Australian citizens and permanent residents returning from the coronavirus stricken country will be allowed to return home. Three repatriation flights will be deployed between May 15 and 31 for this purpose.



