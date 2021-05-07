INNIO Jenbacher's commitment to a climate-neutral, greener and more secure energy future was recognized by EcoVadis with a Silver Medal Rating for 2021, placing INNIO Jenbacher in the top 17% of its peers working towards sustainability. The prestigious EcoVadis sustainability ratings are based on a methodological framework that takes a deep dive into the policies and actions of companies as well as their published reports on the environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

INNIO's sustainability strategy places sustainable growth at the forefront of its global efforts with its most recent formation of a Sustainability Review Board, tasked with developing INNIO's Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) goals and strategy in close alignment with INNIO's growth strategy as well as international standards such as the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

"At INNIO we believe that the sustainability journey is a collaborative process involving all parts of our organization, from employees to communities to customers to suppliers," said Carlos Lange, president and CEO of INNIO. "Our holistic approach to sustainability puts our products at the forefront of technology development, looks at reducing greenhouse emissions and waste on-site, fully engages employees at the workplace, and provides communities with unwavering support through diversity and inclusion efforts."

As a global provider of energy services, equipment and digital solutions for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use, INNIO is dedicated to assist in the move toward a greener energy future. In its capacity as a thought leader, INNIO always seeks new energy sources and better energy solutions to support its customers and their communities, while investing in its Jenbacher and Waukesha product lines and digital solutions to support the energy transition. Its gas engines-many of which have passed stringent sustainability tests for efficiency and energy savings-offer industry-leading emission levels and reduced carbon footprints. INNIO's gas engine fleet helps to provide a more sustainable future by developing new, innovative low-carbon technologies, such as its hydrogen-ready Jenbacher gas engine technology. Its Waukesha gas engines help customers achieve low emissions and responsibly produce natural gas now and in the future. INNIO's digital products and solutions play an important role in reduction of emissions and remote smart management of assets for our customers.

As part of its ESG strategy, INNIO recently took a bold step in advancing sustainability in the power industry. In close collaboration with HanseWerk Natur, INNIO initiated field testing of a 1-megawatt (MW) pilot power plant with a Jenbacher gas engine that represents the world's first large-scale gas engine in the 1 MW range that can be operated either with 100% natural gas or with variable hydrogen-natural gas mixtures up to 100% hydrogen. This joint project serves as a key milestone on the path toward climate neutrality since green hydrogen is an important part of the solution. A particularly attractive aspect of the innovative Jenbacher gas engine technology is that existing natural gas engines can also be converted to run on hydrogen, offering operators security of investment. This "Green Utility" provides the added benefit that not only can the existing infrastructure be utilized in the longer term, but it can also be deployed in a way that is environmentally sound. INNIO's proactive sustainability efforts have been key to transforming climate change challenges into opportunities and extending its contribution and leadership in the global energy transition.

About INNIO

INNIO is a leading provider of renewable gas, natural gas, and hydrogen-based solutions and services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha gas engines, INNIO helps to provide communities, industry and the public access to sustainable, reliable and economical power ranging from 200 kW to 10 MW. We also provide life-cycle support and digital solutions to the more than 53,000 delivered gas engines globally, through our service network in more than 100 countries. We deliver innovative technology driven by decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization to help lead the way to a greener future. Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com. Follow INNIO on Twitter and LinkedIn.

