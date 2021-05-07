Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - The global COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate, with communities across the world, including India, facing surging infection rates and overloaded healthcare systems. To combat this, Green Shield Canada (GSC) has stepped up with a $25,000 contribution to the Canadian Red Cross as part of the COVID-19 Global Appeal. The funds will support COVID-19 preparedness, response and recovery activities.

"We are grateful to GSC for their generous contribution that will allow the Canadian Red Cross to provide much-needed support to countries struggling with the impacts of COVID-19," said Janet Johnson, Vice President for Philanthropy, Canadian Red Cross. "The Red Cross in Canada and around the world has been responding to the impacts of COVID-19 since the beginning. We will continue to assist authorities with the pandemic response and provide support for people as needs continue to emerge."

In addition to this contribution, GSC is also committed to matching all employee donations to COVID-19 relief programs at 500%, up to an additional $25,000 - for every dollar a GSC employee contributes to the COVID-19 emergency fund of their choice, GSC will put forward $5, with a view to helping employees direct meaningful support to causes that are addressing critical needs in their local communities.

"COVID-19 is a global health crisis and, as a company focused on enabling better health for all, we recognize the need for a coordinated, global response to address this latest wave of the pandemic," said Mila Lucio, GSC's Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Social Impact. "We are proud to support emergency relief efforts for communities most in need, as well as at home here in Canada. This also marks the first time that GSC has offered an enhanced matching rate for our employees, and we believe that it is in service of a vitally important project."



To date, GSC has contributed in excess of $500,000 to COVID-19 emergency relief projects across Canada, primarily in partnership with local United Ways and community foundations. GSC has also worked to address the mental health impacts of the COVID-19 crisis by making a comprehensive suite of digital mental health services available to Group and Individual plan members, as well as sponsoring MindBeacon's Stronger Minds, a free digital program providing crucial mental health support for all Canadians.

Additionally, GSC employees have mobilized in support of COVID-19 relief through volunteering, fundraising, and helping to run an emergency food helpline, while the organization has also supported increased access to vaccines through initiatives such as the Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce's vaccine transportation fund.

