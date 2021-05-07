Scientists in the UK reported a breakthrough in lithium-oxygen batteries, achieved by experimenting with different electrolyte compositions. Working with ionic liquids, they were able to tweak the electrolyte recipe to minimize unwanted reactions during battery cycling, and greatly improve on both performance and stability.It's a common story in the world of battery research - new materials and designs that promise much higher performance face challenges and limitations in terms of reaching their potential in a practical device and demonstrating long-term stability. And this is particularly true ...

