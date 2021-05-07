Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, May 7
MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 6 May 2021 was 347.53p (ex income) 348.94p (cum income).
07 May 2021
