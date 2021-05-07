Anzeige
07.05.2021 | 15:46
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 7

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

The Company has declared a third interim dividend of 0.9 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial year ending 31 May 2021, payable on 31 August 2021 to shareholders on the register on 25 June 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 24 June 2021.

The Board expects at least to maintain the full year dividend, if necessary making use of revenue reserves.

7 May 2021

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

