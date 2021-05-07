Announcing the Upcoming Launch of TISH, an Online Platform That Will Make Buying Timeshares Easier than Ever

Thanks to the Help of TISH, Vacationers Will Be Able to Select from Around 4,000 Resorts Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2021 / Jose A. Roque Ramos, an industrial engineer from Florida who also works in the hospitality industry, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of TISH, an online application and platform that will make it easier than ever for people to buy timeshares, all from the comfort of home.

As Jose noted, through his work in the hospitality industry, he has had plenty of experience with timeshares. He knows firsthand how timesharing is a great way for people to find an ideal vacation destination and spend quality time with family and friends.

Unfortunately, he said, the timeshare industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the service seems a bit old-fashioned and outdated to many people.

This knowledge inspired Jose to create the TISH online platform, and provide all of the timeshare resorts in the United Sates with a convenient place to sell their best timeshare products. TISH is currently the subject of a fundraiser on the Indiegogo website.

The name "TISH" is derived from the first two letters of the words "time" and "share." TISH also means celebration or gathering in Hebrew, which Jose said is a meaningful and appropriate coincidence.

Using the TISH website will be extremely user-friendly, Jose said. It is designed in a way to ensure that users can easily navigate through it, and shop for timeshares with a click of a button.

"Another special way TISH proves its standard above all others is that it gives you numerous options of resorts worldwide to pick from," Jose said, adding that it will have about 4,000 resort choices worldwide and is backed by major resort brands.

"At the resort, there are offerings of multiple unit sizes, lowest possible pre-negotiated and best price rates, a variety of weeks/years, pre-negotiated APR and more."

Jose is looking forward to the official launch of TISH, which he said will offer a better and safer way to buy timeshares, as well as to have the opportunity to enjoy quality time with friends and family during relaxing vacations.

About TISH:

TISH is a new online application and platform that will allow people to buy timeshares in a better and safer way. Thanks to TISH, people will now enjoy shopping for timeshares as much as they enjoy their vacations.

