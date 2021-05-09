ams: ams, worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, reports first quarter 2021 group results. First quarter group revenues were USD 1,549 mn, 9% lower sequentially compared to a very strong fourth quarter 2020. Comparable prior year financial figures are not available due to the acquisition of Osram. The Semis segment accounted for 65% of total revenues while L&S accounted for 35%. The adjusted group result from operations (EBIT) was USD 172 mn or 11% of revenues for the first quarter compared to USD 285 mn or 17% for the fourth quarter 2020. For the second quarter 2021, ams Osram therefore expects group revenues of USD 1,430-1,530 million, 5% lower sequentially at the midpoint, with an expected adjusted operating (EBIT) margin of 7-10%, all based on currently ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...