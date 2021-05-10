

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Monday, extending the gains of the previous two sessions, with the Nikkei 225 above the 29,600 level, following broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. However, the upside is limited as traders continue to be worried about the rising daily coronavirus cases and the related third state of emergency extended in some areas.



According to reports, Japan recorded the third straight day of more than 6000 daily coronavirus infections on Sunday amid the spread of the more contagious variants.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 260.44 points or 0.89 percent to 29,618.26, after touching a high of 29,685.41 earlier. Japanese shares ended marginally higher on Friday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is losing more than 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 2 percent and Toyota is adding almost 2 percent.



The major exporters are higher, with Sony adding more than 4 percent and Panasonic gaining almost 2 percent, while Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are up more than 1 percent each.



In the tech space, Advantest is edging down 0.4 percent and Screen Holdings is losing almost 1 percent, while Tokyo Electron is gaining almost 1 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging up 0.4 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Pacific Metals is gaining almost 8 percent, Ricoh is adding almost 7 percent and Toho Zinc is uo more than 5 percent. Daiichi Sankyo, Minebea Mitsumi, JFE Holdings, Showa Denko and Yamaha are adding almost 5 percent each. Nippon Steel and JXTG Holdings are up more than 4 percent each.



Conversely, DeNA is losing more than 9 percent and Daiichi Sankyo is down almost 3 percent. Tota and Seven & I Holdings is declining almost 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 108 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, extending the upward move seen in the previous session. With the continued advance, the Dow and the S&P 500 both ended the session at new record closing highs.



The major averages all ended the day firmly in positive territory. The Dow rose 229.23 points or 0.7 percent to 34,777.76, the Nasdaq advanced 119.40 points or 0.9 percent to 13,752.24 and the S&P 500 climbed 30.98 points or 0.7 percent to 4,232.60.



The major European markets all also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on optimism for increased demand in Europe and the U.S. although gains were capped by coronavirus concerns in Asia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.19 or 0.3 percent at $64.90 a barrel. WTI crude futures gained about 2.1 percent in the week.



