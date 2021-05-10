Aegon Bank has set up an additional Covered Bond Program, using a Soft Bullet structure. Any new covered bonds issuances are expected to take place under this program.

The new Covered Bond Program will allow further diversification of the debt investor base and enhance flexibility with respect to bond maturities.

About Aegon Bank

Aegon Bank N.V. is part of Aegon the Netherlands and currently operates under two brands: Aegon Bank, an online retail savings bank, and Knab, an online bank for retail and self-employed customers. Aegon Bank N.V. develops savings and investment products, and supports Aegon's purpose of helping people achieve a lifetime of financial security. Aegon Bank N.V. also offers a platform for funding mortgages for Aegon the Netherlands. Aegon is a leading lender in the Dutch residential mortgage market. Aegon Bank N.V. has a credit rating of A by S&P Global.

