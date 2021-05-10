Regulatory News:

beaconsmind AG (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD) Announces the Opening of Its Dubai Outpost and Its Partnership with Seed Group to Bring Its Location-Based Marketing Solution to the Middle East. (Photo: Business Wire)

beaconsmind (Paris:MLBMD) (ISIN: CH0451123589 Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains unveils today its international expansion strategy, whereby the company will serve its global clients and acquire new business through three new international outposts by the end of 2022, beaconsmind today announces opening of its Middle East outpost in Dubai, and its partnership with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum.

After announcing in March its international expansion blueprint consisting of three new international outposts (Middle East, APAC and Americas) by the end of 2022, beaconsmind announces today the opening of its Middle East outpost in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The local entity will lead business development efforts for global customers with headquarters in the Middle East.

The first partnership signed and announced today is with Seed Group, a company of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, family member of the royal family of Dubai. The Seed Group has joined forces with beaconsmind to bring location-based marketing software and solutions for retail chains to the UAE and the wider Middle East region.

Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of the Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, said, "We are pleased to partner with beaconsmind. Their concept is already proven in the global markets and helping various businesses to add more value to their operations. I am confident it will help the Middle East retailers to make their services more agile, target the right customers and add to the overall bottom line of the business

Thanks to this partnership, beaconsmind now has direct access to the companies of the royal family of Dubai, such as Emirates airlines, and the Jumeirah Group, which alone opens potential implementation of beaconsmind's location-based marketing solution across a significant portfolio of hotels, dining, retail and wellness locations across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The Seed Group will support beaconsmind with market entry facilitation, resources in R&D and accounting, and including office headquarters.

"The Middle East market offers a huge potential for growth for companies like us that are focused on enhancing customers' shopping experience and offering valuable insights to the businesses. Local population is very tech-savvy and businesses are undergoing massive digital transformation. These will be just a few of the many positive catalysts present in this region," said Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind.

The Seed Group is the local sponsor of the Middle East entity of beaconsmind, which underlines their strong belief in the development potential and promises execution support. There will be no dilution to the existing beaconsmind shareholders. Based on this exclusive access, beaconsmind estimates a market revenue potential of over CHF40M recurring annually. This figure can be reached in the next 5 years in the UAE and Middle east regions alone. The region's 3 key verticals that the company is targeting are Retail, Hospitality and Dining, and Culture and Tourism. The key clients targeted are mall operators, gyms, supermarkets/hypermarkets, logistics, culture, and Hotels/Restaurants/Cafes. The company has now a salesforce in place.

"Especially in this Covid-induced new normal era, when many retailers have accelerated their digital transformation journey to gain new business, beaconsmind's offerings seem very timely," said Mr. Al Gurg.

"With Seed Group as a strategic partner, we are looking forward to enter the market with a bang and earn good following very fast in the coming months. We have already spent a good amount of time learning the market dynamics and studying the local customers' preferences and inclinations. This will help us to instantly offer the best-tailored solutions to our regional clients," said Mr Weiland.

About Seed Group

Over the past 16 years, Seed Group has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of the Seed Group. The Group's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region. Seed Group has been a key point in the success of all its partners in the region helping them reach their target customers and accelerate their businesses. The Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria.

For more information, visit www.seedgroup.com

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.

