10.05.2021 | 08:04
Ananda Developments Plc - Issue of Equity

London, May 7

10 May 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")

ISSUE OF EQUITY

Ananda announces that 3,333,334 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been issued following the exercise of warrants. The proceeds receivable by the Company amount to approximately £15,000 and will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on Thursday, 13 May 2021.

Following this issue, the Company has 593,872,220 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

This figure of 593,872,220 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930


Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

