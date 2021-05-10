A new South Australian big battery will show the value of diverse storage deployments in the National Electricity Market.From pv magazine Australia Engineering groundwork for the AUD 20.3 million ($15.9 million) Yadlamalka vanadium flow battery near Hawker, South Australia, is now moving toward completion. With production of the 41 Invinity VS3 battery modules now ramping up for delivery later this year, pv magazine Australia recently caught up with Matt Harper, chief commercial officer of Invinity Energy Systems, to talk tech. Invinity was formed when two vanadium redox flow battery companies ...

