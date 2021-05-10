castLabs announces support for AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative

BERLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- castLabs , a global pioneer in premium digital video technology announced support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help customers reach their broadcasting and OTT streaming content security needs.

AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.

Monetizing premium content requires content security through the delivery chain which can be time consuming and complex to incorporate. castLabs' content security solution, DRMtoday , provides streamlined cloud licensing for conditional access systems (CAS), including Google's Widevine CAS, to greatly reduce the cost of securing PayTV video service. Traditionally, CAS are associated with high upfront costs, a reliance on proprietary technologies, device royalties, and difficult infrastructure maintenance. DRMtoday is designed to improve the implementation of security through a cloud-based solution that's easy to maintain, scale, and operate.

Similarly, DRMtoday also protects video assets across OTT streaming services to meet content owner security requirements. castLabs has designed a powerful and highly available autoscaling server structure across multiple AWS regions worldwide acting as a license delivery network in the cloud. It allows rapid adoption of all leading digital rights management (DRM) systems at once, including Google Widevine, Microsoft PlayReady, and Apple's FairPlay Streaming, with ready-to-use licensing saving time and money. castLabs' DRMtoday also offers API integration with the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) to simplify and speed-up protected video deployment workflows.

Together with AWS Media Services, DRMtoday allows OTT, IPTV, and digital media providers to easily offer turnkey content protection for on-demand, live, and offline video workflows. DRMtoday includes API integration with both AWS Elemental MediaPackage and AWS Elemental MediaConvert to streamline key ingestion and cloud-based DRM licensing. The full range of streaming formats offered by AWS Media Services is supported, including: MPEG-DASH, HLS, Smooth Streaming, and CMAF.

With a single API integration, customers gain access to low latency, high availability, and robust redundancy through AWS Regions globally. Some other features DRMtoday offers include concurrent stream limiting, geoblocking, support of different monetization business models and more.

"We were looking for a highly scalable and simple multi-DRM solution for our DRM live and VOD content. The managed service had to have a track record of excellent performance with a proven detailed features list. castLabs' DRMtoday was the best match to fulfill our wide range of requirements. Onboarding and integration have been smooth with great support from the castLabs team," said Håkan Åhman, Head of Operation at TV4.

Try DRMtoday with a free trial or contact castLabs' team who will answer any questions and find a tailored offering.

About castLabs