Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) is seeking proposals to buy power under 25-year power purchase agreements, while Rising Sun Energy is seeking EPC partners for a 190 MW solar project in the Indian state of Rajasthan.From pv magazine India Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) has issued a tender to procure up to 500 MW of solar power from grid-connected PV projects through competitive bidding. The bidders selected by MSEDCL must have existing solar power plants or be able to set up new capacity to supply the power. In case of newly proposed plants, ...

