Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2021) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) ("Graph" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has made in an initial investment in Global Charity Coin, a coin designed to allow individuals to utilize their crypto currencies to make donations to the charity of their choice. Global Charity Coin (GCC) is the first of its kind looking to provide a seamless option for crypto holders to make donations without needing to first convert their coins to Fiat. This is the first crypto currency designed to support the global charity sector, which is over approximately $20 Billion dollars a year.

"We are thrilled to have attracted Graph Blockchain as one of our first investors, their strong background in building blockchain solutions coupled with their grasp of the crypto markets makes them a perfect fit," says Global Charity Coin. "We have had tremendous interest from various charities across Canada and we are thrilled to have Graph's support as it will allow us to buildout more quickly."

GCC is working on their white paper and when the first sale occurs, GCC will allocate 20% of the initial coin offering to GBLC for their investment up to $250,000. Until such time that GCC initiates its first coin offering, the web properties and company information remains private. The crypto currency space is very aggressive and GCC wishes to keep as much information private until it is ready to launch. GBLC understands this position and has signed an NDA in order to respect the privacy needs of GCC.

"The ability to invest in GCC at this early-stage is a fantastic opportunity for GBLC, it positions the Company in two ways; it gives GBLC investors exposure to the coins as GCC mints them and it positions the Graph to collaborate with GCC on the buildout of their blockchain needs to support a global platform," says Paul Haber, CEO of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain Inc.

The Company is a blockchain development company that provides high performance blockchain solutions that include graphic data analysis and consulting services, implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. This includes the Babbage Mining Corp. which will focus on altcoins, alternative cryptocurrencies to Bitcoin. Graph will be the first publicly tradable altcoin Proof of Stake ("POS") miner, which will generate revenue while providing exposure to several top digital assets by market capitalization.

By mining Altcoins through Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, Babbage can provide to its investor's exposure to the vast emerging market of cryptocurrencies with the significant technological disruption and potential gains that Altcoins represent.

Additional Information on the Company is available at www.graphblockchain.com and www.babbagemining.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events, or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

