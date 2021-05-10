DJ Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (HYST LN) Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor BofAML USD Short Term High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.7786 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 104500 CODE: HYST LN ISIN: LU1617164055 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1617164055 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HYST LN Sequence No.: 103905 EQS News ID: 1194309 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 10, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)