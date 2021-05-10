DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 07/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 235.4478 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 127199 CODE: LUXU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 103990 EQS News ID: 1194394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1194394&application_name=news

May 10, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)