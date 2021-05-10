DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2021 / 09:21 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 07-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.406 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3008500 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 103907 EQS News ID: 1194311

May 10, 2021 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)