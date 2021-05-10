AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

(AECI)

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 May 2021:

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227 Coupon: 5,152% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 210 630,14 Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 5,202% Interest amount due: ZAR 3 762 542,47 Interest period: 22 February 2021 to 20 May 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day Payment date: 21 May 2021

Woodmead, Sandton

10 May 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)