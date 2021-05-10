AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification
PR Newswire
London, May 10
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Bond company code: AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227
Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235
(AECI)
INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 21 May 2021:
|Bond code:
|AECI03
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155227
|Coupon:
|5,152%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 6 210 630,14
|Bond code:
|AECI04
|ISIN:
|ZAG000155235
|Coupon:
|5,202%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR 3 762 542,47
|Interest period:
|22 February 2021 to 20 May 2021
|Date convention:
|Following Business Day
|Payment date:
|21 May 2021
Woodmead, Sandton
10 May 2021
Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
