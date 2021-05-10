According to official statistics from grid operator TEIAS, the country added around 400 MW of PV capacity in the first four months of 2021.The Turkish grid operator TEIAS has reported that around 398 MWac of new PV systems were connected to the grid in Turkey in the first four months of 2021. Around 101.4 MW of this new capacity was registered in April alone, and brought the country's cumulative installed solar power capacity to 7,065.4 MW. "Most of this capacity comes from rooftop PV and around 146 MW are from the YEKA tenders," Eren Engur, a board member of the energy storage committee at the ...

